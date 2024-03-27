'Let The Celebrations Begin': Kiara Advani Wishes Ram Charan On His Birthday

Kiara Advani wishes Ram Charan on his birthday with a heartfelt message and a still from their song 'Jaragandi'.
(Photo: YouTube)
Ram Charan celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, 27 March. Kiara Advani, his close friend and co-star from Game Changer, made the occasion special with a heartfelt message.
Alongside a still from their recently released song Jaragandi,' Kiara expressed her wishes, saying, "Happy Birthday my dearest RC. Here's our mega mass blast.. let the celebrations begin."
Coinciding with Ram Charan's birthday, the makers of Game Changer revealed the film's first song titled 'Jaragandi.' Sung by Daler Mehndi, this upbeat dance track promises to captivate audiences with its lively rhythm and vibrant visuals, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani adorned in colourful attire.
On his birthday, Ram Charan, accompanied by his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara, visited the Tirumala temple to seek blessings. Images and clips from the temple have swiftly circulated online.
