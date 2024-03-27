In Pics: Ram Charan's Visits To Tirumala Temple With Family On His Birthday

On his 39th birthday, Ram Charan, accompanied by his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara, visited the Tirumala temple to seek blessings. Images and clips from the temple have swiftly circulated online. In the visuals, Ram Charan graciously acknowledges photographers with folded hands, dressed in traditional attire. Upasana is adorned in a pink saree, shielding their daughter Klin Kaara from the media's gaze.