Here's What Leonardo DiCaprio Said When Anupam Kher Introduced Himself

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Leonardo DiCaprio. The veteran actor also recalled their conversation when they met at a Los Angeles event some years back.

Remembering Leonardo as being "kind and affectionate", Anupam Kher captioned the photo, "I met @leonardodicaprio at an event in Los Angeles few years back. I introduced myself. I said, “I am an Indian actor.” He said, “I know!” I asked, “How?” And then he just gave me a warm hug. He was kind and affectionate. The best thing about being an actor is that you meet wonderful people from all over the world and bond with them easily. Actors are a tribe in themselves".