'Don’t Look Up' Review: Just an Extended 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch

It’s clear Don’t Look Up wants to shed light on climate change and a planetary disaster that’s closer than we think, and the collective responsibility in this regard. Its jokes riff on conspiracy theorists, apathetic world leaders who are reduced to cartoonish characters to service the script and a populace that is so inured to surveillance capitalism that it will believe anything. We even get a Steve Jobs like figure in Mark Rylance, a billionaire tech giant who would like to cash in on the natural resources that the comet could offer if it hit earth. Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) is a Snowden like figure who speaks truth and science to power and is declared public enemy no.1. Dr. Randall Mindy (Di Caprio), her professor and fellow astronomer is less enthusiastic because the impending doom leads to anxiety and panic attacks, mental health issues he was already dealing with. Dr. Mindy becomes the stand-in for the citizens of the world, giving a more appropriate response as someone who believes in science and a willingness to live while Kate is the character world leaders would do well to listen to.