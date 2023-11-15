Anushka Sharma Showers Kisses On Virat Kohli As He Celebrates 50th ODI Century

On 15 November, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli put up a tough fight against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. To cheer for her husband and team India, actor Anushka Sharma also arrived at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a video from the match that recently went viral, Anushka and Virat can be seen blowing kisses at each other during the match.