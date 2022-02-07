Gulzar On Lata Mangeshkar’s Sense of Humour, Her Reaction to Rahman's Jiya Jale

Sir, I don’t know how to begin. May I ask you to start from any point you would consider appropriate?

Gulzar: (Pause) My first song for the film industry – ‘Mora Gora Ang Laye Le’ – for Bandini was rendered by her. I had aspired to become a literary writer at the outset, but Shailendra pushed me towards writing that lyric for Bimal da (Bimal Roy) and becoming his assistant. There had been some misunderstanding between Lata ji and Sachin da (Sachin Dev Burman), for nearly three years he hadn’t asked her to sing for him. Yet when she came to the Film Centre recording studio, there was no sign of anything amiss between them.

She was cordial, humble, affectionate, never ever patronising. There was one rehearsal for the song and the recording went smoothly. I was standing nervously outside the recording room, though I was a rank newcomer she went out of her way to tell me that she had especially liked the line, ‘Tohe Raahu Laage Hairi…Muskaaye Jee Jalaaye Ke Hoon’.

In fact, it was a practice in the industry that whenever Lata ji would render a song, even the biggest composers and lyricists were extra-conscious of doing justice to her stature.