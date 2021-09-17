Mahesh Bhupathi & I Are Self-Made People In Our Own Industries: Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta has been receiving appreciation for playing India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in BellBottom. BellBottom starring Akshay Kumar was the first big film to get a theatrical release after the COVID-19 second wave lockdown, and the people who skipped going to the theatres can now watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking to The Quint Lara Dutta opens up about how challenging it has been for her to transform into Indira Gandhi for the film. She also spilled the beans on Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes' web series Break Point. Talking about her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, she says, "Mahesh is camera shy, so this process (talking to media) has been challenging for him."

Lara Dutta, who recently posted a picture with her daughter and Priyanka Chopra, spoke about the meeting and raised a toast for their mentor Pradeep Guha who recently passed away.