Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi Share First Look of the Series ‘Break Point’

Talking about the series Break Point, directors Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari said in a statement, “Working with icons like Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes has been surreal and to bring their untold story to screen is something that we will cherish forever.”

Mahesh Bhupathi said in a statement that he put the story out in a ‘most candid and honest manner’. “It is no secret that I am reserved when it comes to communicating, so this is a big step for me to relive the journey and put it all out there in the most candid and honest manner,” Bhupathi stated.

“But, at the same time, I am happy that our fans will get to see our journey which was a mix of sweat, perseverance, brotherhood and at times blood and tears as well. This is surely going to be a treat for all, and I am thankful to Ashwiny, Nitesh and ZEE5 for giving it everything," he added.