'Last-Ditch Attempt': KJo Confesses Sending People Sometimes to 'Praise' a Film

Karan Johar
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Johar has spoken about the online debates that follow once a film releases. Karan appeared at the Galatta Plus roundtable and said that negativity around a particular film is either generated by warring fan clubs or people want to go viral after giving attention-grabbing bytes.
The filmmaker said at the roundtable, "If you notice, those people who do those vox pops outside cinemas, the ones who are walking up to talk are all wanting to say the most sensational things. The real audience has slipped out and gone away. But some people are giving loud reactions because they want to go viral. Now, to go viral, they’re f*****g us.”
He added, "But sometimes, we also as PR send our own people to praise the film, that also happens.”
Karan also said that if a movie is doing well, the team does not need to promote it. "It's the middle-order film that you have to fight for, that you have to create an aura and energy around. It's a very interesting exercise."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)