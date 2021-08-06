Lara Dutta Speaks About How Her Father Knew Indira Gandhi Personally

The actor also spoke about how her make-up took three hours in the morning, and one hour after the shift had ended, every day. "Since I have shot with Akshay Kumar for 13 films already, I didn't have a problem getting up so early", Lara told the publication.

On Thursday, Lara Dutta shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her transformation into Gandhi for Bell Bottom.

Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller which stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. It’s directed by Ranjit Tewari and scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 August.