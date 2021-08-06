Lara Dutta Speaks About How Her Father Knew Indira Gandhi Personally

Lara Dutta is playing Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film Bell Bottom.
Actor Lara Dutta has said that her father flew former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi several times as her personal pilot, and that she felt an 'indirect connection' with Gandhi even before playing her in Bell Bottom. Dutta surprised fans recently when she revealed, during the trailer launch, that she is essaying the role of Indira Gandhi, since she was almost ‘unrecognisable’ in the trailer.
Speaking to Pinkvilla Lara Dutta said,
The actor also spoke about how her make-up took three hours in the morning, and one hour after the shift had ended, every day. "Since I have shot with Akshay Kumar for 13 films already, I didn't have a problem getting up so early", Lara told the publication.
On Thursday, Lara Dutta shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her transformation into Gandhi for Bell Bottom.
Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller which stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. It’s directed by Ranjit Tewari and scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 August.
