Lara Dutta on Having to Call Naseeruddin ‘Buddha' in 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati has been directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee and follows the story of an eccentric king who sets up challenges for his four daughters to decide his heir. Lara Dutta plays the role of the eldest daughter Devyani and Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh play Gayatri, Kamini, and Uma respectively.

Lara Dutta told PTI, “So their coming together to play these games with each other, leads to a lot of comedy, fun, and quirkiness. I loved the opportunity to step into a world like that. Have this crazy family led by an eccentric king.”

She added that the show sounded ‘different from anything that was on OTT’ and added that the series is set ‘almost in a Wes Anderson type of a world’. Dutta further said that she was skeptical about a scene wherein she had to call Raghubir and Naseeruddin ‘buddhe’ (old).