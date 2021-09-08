Kylie Jenner Confirms Second Pregnancy; Kris Jenner, Travis Scott React

Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner got the news from Kylie and Scott’s first child Stormi who hands Kris an envelope with pictures from the ultrasound. Kris asks Kylie, “Wait a second...are you pregnant?" And then exclaims, “Stormi, we're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!"

Under the Instagram video, Kris commented, “Crying all over again. what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!” Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner wrote, “i can’t handle it,” and Kim Kardashian commented, “Crying!!!!”