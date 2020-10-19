'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Zarina Roshan Khan Passes Away at 54

Khan was known for her role as Indu Suri.

TV actor Zarina Roshan Khan, best known for her role as Indu Suri in Kumkum Bhagya, passed away on Sunday (18 October) after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 54. Zarina’s co-actors took to social media to pay their tributes.

One of the lead actors of Kumkum Bhagya, Shabir Ahluwalia, took to Instagram to write, "Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera" alongside a photo of him and Khan.