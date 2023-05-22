Kriti Sanon & Tabu Miss Kareena Kapoor As They Fly to Goa For 'The Crew' Shoot

The duo responded once again to Kareena, stating, "Umm.. we will have to manage with Goa ke biscuits! @tabutiful finished the Dilli wala box. #CrewKiChai."

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon will co-star in the Hindi film The Crew. Diljit Dosanjh also appears in the comedy film. Rajesh Krishnan directs the film, which is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor.