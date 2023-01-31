Diljit Dosanjh Joins Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew

Diljit Dosanjh joins the cast of The Crew.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has joined Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in their upcoming film, The Crew. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the comedy-drama will mark the first on-screen collaboration of Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu.
Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.
As the news surfaced on the internet, Kareena took to social media to show her excitement over the Jogi actor's addition to the project. Sharing the news on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Uffff Best news."
Here, take a look:
The upcoming film's co-producer, Rhea, spoke about Diljit's addition to the film in a statement. She shared, "We are thrilled to have Diljit join the cast considering his discerning eye for quality projects. This film has always had a special destiny, it's unlike any entertainer you have seen before. The cast and I are excited to provide audiences with an exciting and memorable cinema experience."
The Crew is all set to go on floors from the end of March 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)