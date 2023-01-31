Diljit Dosanjh Joins Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has joined Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in their upcoming film, The Crew. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the comedy-drama will mark the first on-screen collaboration of Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.