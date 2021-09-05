Kriti Sanon Calls Out 'Insensitive' Media Coverage of Sidharth Shukla's Funeral

Kriti Sanon upset with the media coverage of Sidharth Shukla's funeral.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor and model Sidharth's Shukla's untimely demise on 2 September came as a huge shock. Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to call out a section of the media for its 'insensitive' coverage of Sidharth's funeral. She penned a note that read, "“Breaks my heart to see our media, photographers and even online portals being so insensitive. Shameful! This isn’t “News”, nor is it “Entertainment”! Draw some boundaries! Have a conscience! Said it before, Saying it again! STOP covering funerals!"
Kriti added, "Stop hounding people who are dealing with personal loss by flashing your camera in their face at their most vulnerable time ! And for what? A few posts? Online portals and channels are equally at fault” Take a stand, DON’T post those pictures and videos ! Stop faking sensitivity by just writing “Heartbreaking” in the captions of such inhuman insensitive posts.”
