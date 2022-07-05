Koffee With Karan Promo: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Busts Myths About Marriage

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the latest teaser of Koffee With Karan Season 7.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube Screengrab)
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to be the first guests for the hit talk show Koffee with Karan. The seventh season of the show seems to be a hilarious affair with a range of guests all set to appear on the show this year.
Alia and Ranveer are also having a fun time – in the short promo for the first episode they were quick to call each other their “girlfriends”. The conversation quickly changed to Alia Bhatt’s views on the myths regarding marriages. Her candid response left both Ranveer and Karan in splits. She said, “There is no such thing as a suhagraat. You are just tired."
Moreover, Alia and Ranveer were also seen discussing their friendship. On the other end when Karan asked her who she had the best on-screen chemistry with Ranveer was visibly offended by her choice and went on to animatedly leave the set.
All in all, the promo promised an entertaining episode with Ranveer being unabashedly himself and Alia continuing to be her honest goofy self. The first episode is all set to release on 7th July on Disney + Hotstar.
Another trailer for the show, showcased, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor together, Akshay Kumar with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kiara Advani with Shahid Kapoor, among others. Ranveer and Alia were also present in the trailer.
