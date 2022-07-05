Darlings Teaser: Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah Play Daughter-Mother in Dark Comedy

Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah in 'Darlings' Teaser
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The teaser of Alia Bhatt's upcoming thriller film, Darlings was released on 5 July, and it looks promising. The Netflix film also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles, and will be Alia's maiden project as a producer.
The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chilies Entertainment and the music is composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj.
The teaser begins with Alia's voiceover which serves as a backdrop for the whole video. She narrates a shady tale about a frog and a scorpian and how a predator would never compromise their real nature. Alia and Vijay, who are paired together in the film, are the metaphorical frog and scorpian. The two can be seen romancing and fighting, like a couple.
Shefali Shah, on the other hand, is playing the role of Alia's mother. The mother-daughter duo seem to be involved in some secret sinister act as they sit at the police station, giving out their statements, when Alia says, "The killing was just in our imagination."
The film seems to be a suspenseful, dark comedy with a stellar cast which will surely keep the audience engaged. Towards the end of the narration, we can see Alia in a completely different bombshell avatar.
Announcing the date of release of the film on Instagram, Alia wrote, "It’s just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August #DarlingsOnNetflix." Meanwhile, Netflix also posted a quirky poster of the film, and captioned it, "Kya ek meindak aur bichhoo dost ho sakte hain? Darlings, watch on 5th August, only on Netflix. #Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix."
Besides, Darlings which will be available for streaming on Netflix from 5 August, Alia has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. The actor will soon be seen in Hollywood's Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, for which she is currently shooting in abroad. Her other films include Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which is slated for its worldwide theatrical release on 9 September.
