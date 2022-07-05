Darlings Teaser: Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah Play Daughter-Mother in Dark Comedy

The teaser begins with Alia's voiceover which serves as a backdrop for the whole video. She narrates a shady tale about a frog and a scorpian and how a predator would never compromise their real nature. Alia and Vijay, who are paired together in the film, are the metaphorical frog and scorpian. The two can be seen romancing and fighting, like a couple.

Shefali Shah, on the other hand, is playing the role of Alia's mother. The mother-daughter duo seem to be involved in some secret sinister act as they sit at the police station, giving out their statements, when Alia says, "The killing was just in our imagination."