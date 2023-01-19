A Timeline of Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Relationship

Rumour mills are rife that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are going to tie the knot on 23 January. The couple, who have been reportedly dating for over four years, appeared together publicly for the first time during the premiere of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s film, Tadap. And although, their near and dear ones have been tight-lipped about the wedding, here’s all you need to know about their relationship.