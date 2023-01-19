A Timeline of Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Relationship

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are reportedly getting married this month.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rumour mills are rife that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are going to tie the knot on 23 January. The couple, who have been reportedly dating for over four years, appeared together publicly for the first time during the premiere of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s film, Tadap. And although, their near and dear ones have been tight-lipped about the wedding, here’s all you need to know about their relationship.
Athiya and Rahul had successfully kept their relationship under wraps prior to 2019. They allegedly started dating sometime around the same year. But it’s difficult to confirm the news as the couple were extremely private about their relationship.
The gorgeous duo took to Instagram for the first time to wish each other on their birthdays in 2020 - which did imply that they were indeed in a relationship and were going strong.
They shared cute pictures of themselves, as Athiya wished Rahul on his birthday. Athiya called him "my person" while the celebrated cricketer endearingly called her "mad child."
The couple had neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. But seeing as Athiya was accompanying him for his overseas trips, it doesn't take a genius to guess what might have been brewing between the two.
Athiya and Rahul first appeared together in public during Ahan Shetty’s film, Tadap’s premiere. Their first appearance together did cement the idea that they were officially dating and that there was no two ways about it.
The gorgeous couple appear together in public for the first time
Athiya and Rahul since then went on to share many romantic photographs together on their official Instagram pages. In one such picture Athiya wrote, "anywhere with you."
Have a look at another picture where the duo seem much in love.
Although the official confirmation of their wedding is awaited, Athiya and Rahul have taken the virtual world by storm by posting some lovely photographs in some exotic locations through the years. And although the hush-hush wedding is reportedly taking place in Suniel Shetty's house in Khandala, we can only wait and see what happens next.
