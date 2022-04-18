Here's How Athiya Shetty Wished Partner KL Rahul on His Birthday
Athiya took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos with KL Rahul.
Athiya Shetty took to Instagram on Monday, 18 April, to wish partner KL Rahul on his birthday with some romantic pictures of them. She captioned them, "Anywhere with you, happy birthday".
In the photos, Athiya and Rahul can be seen posing for the camera. In one, the actor is seen hugging the cricketer, while in another they are seen clicking a selfie.
Athiya and Rahul had dodged questions about their relationship for a long time. Finally, they made it official at a special screening of Ahan’s debut Bollywood movie, 'Tadap', co-starring Tara Sutaria. The couple was seen posing for the paparazzi together.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.