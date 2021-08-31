Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant Bring Their Newborn Home, See Video & Pics

In another post, Suyyash shared that they welcomed their little 'kanhaiya', and wrote, “Our KANHAIYA is home today on Janmashtmi. you guys have given sooooo much of love already."

The baby dons a small cap with a peacock feather attached to it, and a flute rests on him, both symbols associated with Krishna. Suyyash also thanked everyone for their wishes, "thankyou everyone from the bottom of our hearts. we’ve not been able to answer calls and reply to messgs but trust me we’ve read all the messgs and comments. all I can say is we’re overwhelmed with all the love and blessings #Sukishkababy #babyrai."