'Black Widow' Star Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Baby Boy

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome baby boy Cosmo.
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has welcomed her baby boy with husband, comedian Colin Jost. Jost confirmed the news on social media and also revealed the baby’s name.
“Ok ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated,” he wrote. He added the hashtags, “#wegotawaywithitforalongtime, #nokidspolicy and #wearegoingtodisneyworld.”
He joked, “For all inquiries please contact our publicist @chethinks.” He was referring to his SNL Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che.
During a stand-up performance at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut, Jost had said, “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting," a source told Page Six. He played two shows on Sunday (15 August). Scarlett is also a mother to a six-year-old daughter Rose with French journalist Romain Dauriac.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020. The wedding was attended by close family and friends and followed the COVID-19 precautions.
On the work front, Scarlett joined the cast of Wes Anderson’s latest venture also starring Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, and Tilda Swinton.
