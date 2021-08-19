'Black Widow' Star Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Baby Boy

He joked, “For all inquiries please contact our publicist @chethinks.” He was referring to his SNL Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che.

During a stand-up performance at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut, Jost had said, “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting," a source told Page Six. He played two shows on Sunday (15 August). Scarlett is also a mother to a six-year-old daughter Rose with French journalist Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020. The wedding was attended by close family and friends and followed the COVID-19 precautions.

On the work front, Scarlett joined the cast of Wes Anderson’s latest venture also starring Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, and Tilda Swinton.