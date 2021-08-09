Watch: This Kolkata Tea Seller Sings Kishore Kumar Songs While Serving Tea

"I have been singing Kishore da's songs since the past 40 years. He is my God, my Guru. It was his birthday on the 4th, I was serving tea and was singing like usual days. Did not know that someone shot it,” Paltan Nag told India Today.

He also added that while he loved singing renditions of Kumar's songs, he could never match up to the artist, and he doesn't want to.

Talking about one of his dreams, he also said, "A lot of talent is wasted in our country because they do not have the support or backing. Personally, no one backed me. Unless one is backed, how does he take the leap? I still desire to play back someday."

(With inputs from India Today).