‘You Are God’s Special Person’: Anupam Kher's Birthday Wish for Kirron Kher

Anupam Kher shares pictures with Kirron Kher on her birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anupam Kher posted a birthday wish for Kirron Kher on Tuesday (14 June). Anupam wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God’s special person! May @sikandarkher get married soon. Love & prayers always! @KirronKherBJP.”
Anupam shared a few pictures with Kirron and one of her with their son Sikandar. Mahima Chaudhry wished Kirron and wrote, “Happy bday Kirron mam. Wishing u happiness, great health , blessings. Both of u are awesome. Lots n lots n lots of love. (sic)”
Sikandar also shared the photo with the caption, “Happy birthday Maa.” Farah Khan commented, “Awwwwww happy birthday kirron,” and producer Swapna Waghmare Joshi wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday gorgeous lady.”
“Happy Happy birthday dear Kiron,” Chunky Pandey commented.
Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021.
Talking about cancer recovery, she earlier told Hindustan Times, “It’s not the ideal situation to be in. Par yeh zindagi hai. (But, this is life) One learns to deal with it and carry on. There’s no way out except to treat it. Nobody likes going through the treatment or its side effects.”
The actor returned to work as a judge on the reality show India’s Got Talent. She told IANS, “India's Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home."
