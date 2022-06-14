‘You Are God’s Special Person’: Anupam Kher's Birthday Wish for Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021.

Talking about cancer recovery, she earlier told Hindustan Times, “It’s not the ideal situation to be in. Par yeh zindagi hai. (But, this is life) One learns to deal with it and carry on. There’s no way out except to treat it. Nobody likes going through the treatment or its side effects.”

The actor returned to work as a judge on the reality show India’s Got Talent. She told IANS, “India's Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home."