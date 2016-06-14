Here’s Why Birthday Girl Kirron Kher Reminds Me of My Mom!

Kirron Kher is the best mommy in Bollywood, find out why.
Abira Dhar
Bollywood
Updated:
Happy Birthday Kirron Kher  | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Happy Birthday Kirron Kher&nbsp;

Kirron Kher has to be my favourite Bollywood maa on the big screen. We all know how good she is as an actor (if you haven’t seen Bariwali yet, what are you waiting for?). We’ve also seen the ‘real’ side of the Khamosh Paani actor on the reality show India’s Got Talent – and it’s no less dramatic!

But here’s a special ‘Happy Birthday’ shout-out to Kirron Kher because she reminds me sooo much of my own mom. If you don’t get what I mean, let me illustrate with examples:

Mom, When I Cook Dinner

Mom, Around a Swimming Pool

Mom, When SRK Gets Beaten Up on Screen

Mom, When She Meets My Boyfriends

Mom, When I Said Yes to Marriage

Mom, Every Time She Sees Kirron Kher’s Saree

Live it up Kirron Kher, have an extra special day!

(This story is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished on the occasion of Kirron Kher’s birthday.)

Also Read100 Yrs of Jallianwala Bagh: Big B, Kirron Kher Pay Tribute

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 14 Jun 2016,09:01 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT