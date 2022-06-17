Kiara Advani Breaks Her Silence on Breakup Rumours with Sidharth Malhotra

Expressing her discontentment with the gossip, Kiara told India Today, “I am not completely immune to it, especially when it (rumour) is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that’s when I am like, where is this coming from?”

Kiara, further shared with India Today, “If it is frivolous, then even they [family] don’t appreciate it, naturally. What bothers me is that at the end of the day you are here for your work to speak, so you don’t want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it Who is this source? I want to know who are these mirch masala wale sources?”