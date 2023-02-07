Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Tie the Knot In Jaisalmer: Report

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are reportedly getting married soon.
reportedly tied the knot on Tuesday, 7 February in an intimate wedding ceremony amidst their close friends and family in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan according to a report by DNA.
The Bollywood couple, have known each other for a few years now and have also starred in a movie together called . They kept their relationship extremely private and although they were seen on each other's social media, it was almost always to promote their movie together.
Speculations were rife regarding the date for their grand wedding for a long time. The wedding is being attended by Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and Shahid Kapoor amongst others. There were many videos circulating on the internet that suggested that the wedding is now over.
Check it out here:
The couple first met at the wrap-up party of Kiara's 2018 film Lust Stories.
