Arjun Bijlani Lifts the Trophy for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Takes Home Rs 20 Lakh

Host Rohit Shetty announced that three contestants, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shweta Tiwari, would perform the first task. While Vishal completed the task, both Shweta and Arjun couldn’t but the latter won by a slight margin.

In the second task, Divyanka completed the task 6 seconds before Varun Sood and proceeded to the finale. Finally, host Rohit Shetty declared Arjun Bijlani as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Divyanka Tripathi was the first runner-up.

Arjun Bijlani celebrated his win on social media. He shared a picture holding the trophy, with Rohit Shetty and wrote, “Thank you everyone for being so supportive throughout this journey. The real win is your constant love . bahut khush hoon . #KKK11 #KKKGrandFinale.”