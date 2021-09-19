Divya Agarwal Wins Bigg Boss OTT, Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh

The 6-week-long reality OTT show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar has come to an end with Divya Agarwal being judged the winner. The housemate who battled all the challenges and tasks inside the Bigg Boss house took home the Bigg Boss OTT trophy and a prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Divya Agarwal is not new to the reality showbiz. She was a runner-up in MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of MTV's Ace of Space 1. Her boyfriend is reportedly Varun Sood, a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.