Who Is Kerala Model Sahana, Who Was Found Dead on Her Birthday?

Sahana was a 21-year-old model-turned-actor from Kozhikode in Kerala. She began her career as a model, appearing in advertisements and had featured in popular jewellery commercials for reputed brands like Kerala Gold & Diamonds, Ali’s Gold Palace and Sen Jewelers.



She had worked in Malayalam and Tamil films in the recent past. She had acted in a yet-to-be released film, Lock Down, directed by martial arts coach Jolly Bastian.