Who Is Kerala Model Sahana, Who Was Found Dead on Her Birthday?

Sahana was found dead at her residence recently.
(Photo courtesy: Twitter)
The recent death of Kerala model Sahana has taken everyone by shock. Her family alleged that she did not die by suicide, and accused her husband Sajjad of murder. It is reported that she was married to him a year and a half back. Sajjad used to work in Qatar and is currently unemployed in India. An investigation is underway on whether domestic violence was the reason for her death.
Sahana, model turned actress from Kerala
Sahana was a 21-year-old model-turned-actor from Kozhikode in Kerala. She began her career as a model, appearing in advertisements and had featured in popular jewellery commercials for reputed brands like Kerala Gold & Diamonds, Ali’s Gold Palace and Sen Jewelers.
She had worked in Malayalam and Tamil films in the recent past. She had acted in a yet-to-be released film, Lock Down, directed by martial arts coach Jolly Bastian.
Sahana from the sets of Lockdown
Actor Munna Simon, noted for his performances in Tamil films like Silandhi, Kandein Kadhalai and Raavanan, has penned an emotional note for the actor. He also mentioned that she was a promising actor who passed away too soon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)