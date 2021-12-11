Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Pre-Wedding Haldi Ceremony Pics Are Here

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in Rajasthan on 9 December. The couple shared photographs of their haldi ceremony on Instagram on Saturday morning with the message "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi." which translates to 'Gratitude. Patience. Happiness.'

The big Bollywood wedding was a three day affair over 7,8 and 9 December. The couple tied the knot at Hotel Six Senses, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on Thursday. Over 120 guests including family, close friends and well wishers from the entertainment industry were at the venue to celebrate the couple's big day.

Check out the photos from Katrina and Vicky's haldi ceremony below: