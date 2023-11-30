'Proud to Watch You Shine': Katrina Kaif Reviews Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'

Katrina Kaif reviews Vicky Kaushal's film 'Sam Bahadur'.
Ahead of the theatrical release of Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, the makers held a special screening of the film for their industry friends on 29 November.
Katrina Kaif, who was one of the celebrities who attended the screening, took to social media to praise her actor-husband's 'flawless' performance in the film.
Sharing Vicky's poster from the film, Katrina wrote, "SAM BAHADUR - @meghnagulzar such a poetic beautiful classic film , was transported to another era.. you can see your passion to telling his story and attention to detail in every shot. And SAM!!!!….. GRACE, HEROISM , GRIT
"What a performance, flawless, I’m just astounded , you are too inspiring , true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way , was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen . I’ve seen you this last year pour yourself into this film and transform into sam. A performance to be remembered," she added.
Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.
It will hit the big screens on 1 December.
