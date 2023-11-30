Photos: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ananya-Aditya Attend 'Sam Bahadur' Screening

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur attend 'Sam Bahadur' screening.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Vicky Kaushal is all set for the release of his much-awaited film of the year, Sam Bahadur. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the makers hosted a special screening for their industry friends on 29 November.
Vicky was accompanied by his family and actor-wife Katrina Kaif at the screening. Many other Bollywood celebrities were in attendance, including Rekha, Javed Akhtar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, and Sidharth Malhotra.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twinned in black for the screening.
Vicky, Katrina, Vidya, Sidharth, Karan and Radhika posed together for a picture.
Vicky Kaushal with his parents and brother Sunny Kaushal.
Fatima Sana Shaikh chose a traditional attire for the evening.
Javed Akhtar was also at the film's screening.
Rekha also marked her presence at the screening.
Aditya Roy Kapur also attended the screening.
Ananya and Sharvari were all smiles for the camera.
Karan Johar was also present for the screening.
Vidya Balan wore a multi-coloured saree.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari arrived together.
Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in casuals.
Shehnaaz Gill also arrived for the screening.
Sanya Malhotra chose a traditional outfit for the evening.
Abhishek Bachchan attended the screening with his nephew Agastya Nanda.
Richa Chadha wore a red dress for the screening.
Radhika Madan also attended the screening.
Ananya Panday looked radiant in a brown bodycon dress.
