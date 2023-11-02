'A Phenomenon': Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Wish Shah Rukh Khan on His B'Day

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 58th birthday today.
(Photo: X/Twitter)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 58th birthday on 2 November. To mark the special occasion, several celebrities from the industry took to social media to wish King Khan.
Filmmaker Farah Khan, who worked with SRK in Om Shanti Om, shared a video of the actor greeting a sea of his fans at Mannat and wrote, "Can you feel the LOVVVVV tonight?!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk #kingoftheworld."
Have a look:
Ajay Devgn also wished SRK on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing a picture of the actor from his film Jawan, Ajay wrote, "Here's to another fantastic year of being Jawan and fabulous! Happy Birthday @iamsrk."
SRK's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Kajol also sent her heartfelt wishes to the star. Sharing a picture of herself with Kajol, she wrote, "Wish u a Supercalifrangilistic year ahead… I know it’s gonna be a good one! @iamsrk."
Jawan director Atlee also wished SRK on X. Sharing an unseen picture from the film's sets, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my dearest @iamsrk sir Love u sir."
Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish SRK. The actor shared a picture of SRK from Pathaan on her story and wrote, "A phenomenon!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk."
Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to wish SRK. Sharing a black-and-white picture of the actor, Kareena wrote, "Happiest birthday King! May you shine the brightest always. @iamsrk."
Have a look:
Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.
The film is helmed by Rajkummar Hirani and will hit the big screens this Christmas.
