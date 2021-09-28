Kashmiri Journo Claims 'Shershaah' Makers Used His License Plate On Militant Car

Kashmiri Journalist Faraz Ashraf has alleged that Dharma Productions' latest film Shershaah had a vehicle which had his personal registration number. Ashraf added that the vehicle was used by militants in the movie.

Ashraf tweeted, “Since inception Bollywood have only produced propaganda movies against Kashmir, where till now they were showing kashmiris collectively as terrorists but this time they have gone too far in attacking me and my family.”