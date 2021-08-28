Apoorva Mehta, CEO at Dharma Productions, on the Success of ‘Shershaah’

Dharma Productions’ Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video has been garnering audience attention since its release on 12 August 2021. The movie is a biographical telling of late captain Vikram Batra's life and valour during the Kargil war.

Producer and CEO at Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, spoke to The Quint about the success of the film and the responses that still keep pouring in. While expressing that Dharma Productions recognises the responsibility that comes with making a biopic of a war hero, he said, "We've been complimented that we have not made the film jingoistic and that for us is a huge compliment."

Mehta also talked about the making of the film, the decision to release it on an OTT platform, and the support from Captain Vikram Batra’s family.

Watch the video for more.