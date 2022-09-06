'Goodbye' Trailer: This Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Promises A Heartfelt Story

'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The trailer for Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's film Goodbye was unveiled by the makers. The film is said to revolve around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance.
The trailer seems to revolve around a heartwarming story of every Indian family ever that manages to make the darkest of times into something manageable.
Bachchan and Mandanna will be seen sharing a father-daughter relationship and their bond evolves with the changing times in the film.
The film also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles and is helmed by Vikash Bahl.
Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. Goodbye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7 October 2022.
