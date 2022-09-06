Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Goodbye' Trailer: This Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Promises A Heartfelt Story

'Goodbye' Trailer: This Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Promises A Heartfelt Story

Goodbye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7 October 2022
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.</p></div>

The trailer for Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's film Goodbye was unveiled by the makers. The film is said to revolve around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance.

The trailer seems to revolve around a heartwarming story of every Indian family ever that manages to make the darkest of times into something manageable.

Bachchan and Mandanna will be seen sharing a father-daughter relationship and their bond evolves with the changing times in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles and is helmed by Vikash Bahl.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. Goodbye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7 October 2022.

Also Read'Goodbye' First Look: Amitabh Bachchan Flies a Kite With Rashmika Mandanna

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT