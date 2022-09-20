Kartik Aaryan Travels in Economy Class; Fans Call Him 'Most Down-to-Earth Actor'

Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted travelling in an economy class flight from Jodhpur to Mumbai. The actor received a warm welcome from the astonished passengers on board. While, most of them congratulated Kartik on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, some requested to take selfies with the actor. Kartik also greeted his fans with a smile and took pictures with them.

A video of the same has gone viral on the internet and some fans are calling Kartik the "most down-to-earth" actor. Here are some reactions: