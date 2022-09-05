'A Dream Come True': Kartik Aaryan to Star in Anurag Basu’s 'Aashiqui 3'

Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in the third instalment of the popular musical love story, Aashiqui 3.
Directed by Ludo filmmaker Anurag Basu, the film is going to be scored by music composer Pritam.
Fresh off the success of this year’s blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan calls this opportunity “a dream come true.” The actor said in a statement,
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 original was a smash hit and starred actors Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead.
