Kartik Aaryan Says He Was Paid Rs 20 Crore For 10 Days of Shoot During COVID

Kartik Aaryan gets candid on Aap Ki Adalat.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Kartik Aaryan recently featured in an episode of Aap Ki Adalat. He spoke about his fees during the initial days of his career and the advice Salman had once given him. Kartik had earned Rs 1.25 lakhs for his first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. After consistently delivering hits, he is now one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood.
During the episode Kartik spoke about earning Rs 20 crore for a movie he worked on during the pandemic. Some reports had claimed that he was paid Rs 20 crore for only 10 days of work in filmmaker Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, which released in 2021. The actor hadn't confirmed or denied then. In Aap Ki Adalat, Kartik explained why producers agree to pay hefty amounts.
Journalist Rajat Sharma told Kartik Aaryan that he had become ‘so obsessed’ with himself that after earning ‘sava lakh ( ₹1.25 lakh)’ in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he was now asking for Rs 20 crore. To which Kartik answered, “Woh to dus din ke hain (This was for 10 days).” When he tried to play it off as a joke, Rajat said in Hindi, “No, you are not joking. For the film you shot during COVID in 10 days, you took Rs 20 crore.”
Kartik then said, “Sir yeh kiya tha corona ke time pe, par kya main aise discuss kar sakta hoon apni fees, mujhe nahi pata. Par haan woh ek film (Dhamaka) aise bani aur dus din ka shoot tha uska. Woh mera remuneration tha aur main dus din mein kya, bees din mein paise double kar deta hoon apne producers ke, toh banta hai (Yes, during the pandemic I had shot for the film for 10 days and that was my remuneration. I am not sure if I can discuss my fees like this. I help my producers earn double the money in 20 days, so I think I deserve what I am being paid).”
Kartik also recalled the advice Salman Khan had given him on success and failure. Rajat had asked Kartik how his films are working when no one else's is. Sharing what Salman told him he said, "Jab sabki hit ho rahi hoti hai, aur tumhari hit ho toh maza nahi aata, jab sabki flop ho rahi hai aur tumhari hit ho gayi toh history ho jaati hai (When everyone is delivering hit films and your movie is also a hit then there's no fun. When you give a hit while other films are flopping that's when you script history".
