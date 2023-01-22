Kartik Aaryan Says He Was Paid Rs 20 Crore For 10 Days of Shoot During COVID

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently featured in an episode of Aap Ki Adalat. He spoke about his fees during the initial days of his career and the advice Salman had once given him. Kartik had earned Rs 1.25 lakhs for his first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. After consistently delivering hits, he is now one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood.

During the episode Kartik spoke about earning Rs 20 crore for a movie he worked on during the pandemic. Some reports had claimed that he was paid Rs 20 crore for only 10 days of work in filmmaker Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, which released in 2021. The actor hadn't confirmed or denied then. In Aap Ki Adalat, Kartik explained why producers agree to pay hefty amounts.