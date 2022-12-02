'I Always Look at My Work Like a Fan or an Audience': Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F talk about Freddy.
(Photo: The Quint)
Filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F premiered on Disney+Hotstar on 2 December. The Quint caught up with the film's cast and spoke to them about their film, how Kartik's Freddy is different from the conventional Bollywood hero, why they said yes to the script, their journeys and success in their film careers, and more.
Talking about how his character Freddy, Kartik shared, "We are opting for a lot of stuff which was never opted for before. Personally, I feel that even I watch a lot of such films and shows. It's high time to do stuff which will give you that shock value, those thrills, and something which is different and unique.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
