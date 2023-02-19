Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About His Recent Viral Photo With Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Udaipur.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Kartik Aaryan has opened up about his recent picture with Sara Ali Khan from Udaipur, which had gone viral. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik also revealed if he is doing a film with Sara. Rumours were abuzz that Sara and Kartik were dating each other.
Kartik told Siddharth, "We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos)."
When asked if they were doing a film together Kartik told him, "As of now aesa kuch announcement nahi hai. Aur as of now toh abhi pata nahi mujhe (There's no such announcement as of now and I don't know anything)"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)