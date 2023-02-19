Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About His Recent Viral Photo With Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan has opened up about his recent picture with Sara Ali Khan from Udaipur, which had gone viral. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik also revealed if he is doing a film with Sara. Rumours were abuzz that Sara and Kartik were dating each other.

Kartik told Siddharth, "We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos)."