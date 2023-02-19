Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Shehzada' Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Starrer Has a Shaky Start, Collects Rs 12Cr

'Shehzada' Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Starrer Has a Shaky Start, Collects Rs 12Cr

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon in Shehzada.

|

(Photo Courtesy; Pinterest)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon in <em>Shehzada</em>.</p></div>

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada isn't off to a great start. After collecting Rs 6 crore on Friday, 17 February, the movie raked in Rs 6.65 crore on Saturday as well. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun in the lead.

Also Read'Pathaan Became a Phenomenon': Kriti, Kartik on Pushing 'Shehzada' Release

Kartik's previous theatrical release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, was a blockbuster, earning over Rs 180 crore at the box office. For Shehzada, the producers had implemented a buy one, get one free ticket scheme, which hasn't been received too well also. The film faces stiff competition from Pathaan, which made Rs 500 crore in India in less than a month. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT