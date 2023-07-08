Kartik Aaryan Buys Apartment in Mumbai For Rs 17.50 Crore: Report

Actor Kartik Aaryan has bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore, documents accessed from IndexTap.com by Moneycontrol showed. The Transfer Deed has also reportedly showed that a stamp duty of Rs 1.05 crore has been paid on the deal.

The report further states that the documents were registered on 30 June, 2023 and the apartment is located in the Siddhi Vinayak Building, Presidency CHSL, Juhu, Mumbai. The size of the apartment is apparently 1,916 square feet (sq ft).