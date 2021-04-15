Kareena Says Sharmila Tagore Is Yet To Meet Her Second Son

Kareena Kapoor with Sharmila Tagore.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore spoke about the most popular performances of her career in a recent interview with Ladies Study Group, a book club in Kolkata. At the end of the session there was a surprise awaiting her. She received video messages from her daughter Saba Pataudi and daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Kareena spoke about how her mother-in-law has always been there for her.
Kareena added that she has 'deep respect' for Sharmila and that she wishes her mom-in-law can meet her second son soon. “The fact that this whole year has gone by and we have actually not been able to spend as much time as we used to. You have not been able to see the new addition to our family but we are just waiting to actually come together, spend some time with you,” the actor concluded.
Saba was also all praise for her mother. "I think you are fabulous. You have kept a great home, you’ve been a wonderful mother, wife, sister. I think you are quite an all rounder. I have learned a lot from you. I keep a great home because I learned it from you. I learned faith from you. You taught me intention, which made me believe that it is your ‘neeyat’ that counts and if that is right you cannot go wrong". She added that Chupke Chupke is her favourite film.
Published: undefined