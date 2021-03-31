Priyanka Reenacts Kareena's Iconic PHAT Line in 'Late With Lilly'

Lilly asked Priyanka to recreate the iconic dialogue in different scenarios including a wine tasting and training her dog, which resulted in laughs. In a hilarious interaction, Priyanka forget to mention 'Jonas' in her surname while introducing herself. "I love how I was so stressed out about forgetting 'Jonas' but you didn't say Jonas," Lilly reacted to which Priyanka replied, "...because (Priyanka Chopra) was my work name for so many years." She then gave another take correcting herself.

Priyanka was recently in the news for her memoir Unfinished which she also touched upon in her interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey during her Super Soul series. She recently also opened a Indian restaurant in New York named Sona.