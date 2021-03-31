Priyanka Reenacts Kareena's Iconic PHAT Line in 'Late With Lilly'

Priyanka and Lilly in a still from the talk-show segment
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra appeared on A Little Late With Lilly Singh, friend and talk show host Lilly Singh's late-night talk show. As a part of the segment Hot Celebs/Cold Reads, Lilly asked Priyanka to reenact Kareena Kapoor's iconic 'PHAT, pretty hot and tempting' dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... Lilly shared a clip from the episode on her Twitter and wrote, "Don’t miss @priyankachopra absolutely crushing “Hot Celebs/Cold Reads” tonight on #LateWithLilly!"
Lilly asked Priyanka to recreate the iconic dialogue in different scenarios including a wine tasting and training her dog, which resulted in laughs. In a hilarious interaction, Priyanka forget to mention 'Jonas' in her surname while introducing herself. "I love how I was so stressed out about forgetting 'Jonas' but you didn't say Jonas," Lilly reacted to which Priyanka replied, "...because (Priyanka Chopra) was my work name for so many years." She then gave another take correcting herself.
Priyanka was recently in the news for her memoir Unfinished which she also touched upon in her interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey during her Super Soul series. She recently also opened a Indian restaurant in New York named Sona.
Priyanka is in the United Kingdom to shoot for her upcoming role in TV series Citadel produced by Avengers Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Citadel is a multi-series franchise being made in multiple locations. She will also appear in Jim Strouse's Text For You and Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4.
