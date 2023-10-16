Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Forever Kinda Love': Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

'Forever Kinda Love': Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married on 16 October 2012.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate their wedding anniversary today.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate their wedding anniversary today.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on 16 October 2012. The actor-couple celebrates their 11th wedding anniversary today. To mark the special occasion, the Jaane Jaan actor took to Instagram to wish her husband with a special post.

Kareena posted a picture of herself with Saif, where she can be seen digging in on a slice of pizza.

She captioned the post, "This is US You, Me and Pizza… Forever Kinda Love…Happy Anniversary husband…"

Have a look at her post here:

Kareena and Saif have two sons together, Taimur and Jehangir. Saif was previously married to former actor Amrita Khan, with whom he had two children: daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was last seen in Adipurush, alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Kareena, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming untitled project helmed by Hansal Mehta.

Also Read'Was Dying to Be a Detective': Kareena Kapoor On Her Role in Hansal Mehta's Next

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT