'Was Dying to Be a Detective': Kareena Kapoor On Her Role in Hansal Mehta's Next

Kareena Kapoor is all set to play a detective in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming film. The actor took to social media to share a glimpse of her character from the untitled mystery thriller.

Sharing a bunch of unseen pictures from the film, Kareena penned a long note on Instagram in which she wrote, "Jas Bhamra. Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman. On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be…"

"Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears... It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that (laughing emojis)… but I feel really cool…So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made... into the world of Jas Bhamra," the actor added.

She concluded her note by saying, "I do hope Jas hasn’t ended her journey yet, because it’s been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows. #TheBuckinghamMurders"