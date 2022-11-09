Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Tabu to Star in Rhea & Ekta Kapoor's 'The Crew'

Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu to star in The Crew
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)
Actors Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu are all set to collaborate for their first project together, titled The Crew. The comedy drama is co-produced by the Veere Di Wedding duo Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is reportedly set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.
Taking to social media, Tabu shared the news with her fans and wrote, "Excited for a new and crazy journey with @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon for @rheakapoor and @ektarkapoor ‘s next! directed by @rajoosworld Rajesh Krishnan. Shoot begins February 2023."
Kriti also showed her excitement about the new collaboration. Sharing a picture with her co-stars Kareena and Tabu, the actor wrote on Instagram, "‘The Crew’ that I’m extremely thrilled to be a part of!! When so many strong-headed, powerful, independent women come together- you know its gonna be (firecracker emoji). So excited to be working with these amazing women who inspire me every single day! @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor its gonna be a crazzzyyy maddd ride!"
Earlier Rhea Kapoor also announced the news of her new project on social media. She shared a note with her fans that read, "It's been years, we've missed you. But I think all this time was worth it. Can't wait to tell stories again. Something is coming..."
Talking about her new film, earlier this year, Kareena told PTI, "I am doing film with Rhea. It is not Veere 2. It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story."
On the work front, Kareeena was last seen in filmmaker Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. While Tabu and Kriti Sanon, are both awaiting the release of their upcoming films Drishyam 2 and Bhediya, respectively.
Written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, The Crew will go on floors in February 2023.
