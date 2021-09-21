When Kareena Kapoor Revealed Her Family’s Reaction to Her Harvard Acceptance

“Honestly, Harvard was just like to have a good time and have a blast," Kareena told Simi Garewal, adding, “My mom and sister would never allow me to abroad, to America, live alone there for three months,” adding that she filled out all the forms and made her own preparations. She went there to study Microcomputers and Information Technology.

Talking about her experience at Harvard University, Kareena said, “I thought it would be a party. I used to sit up till 4 in the morning trying to get my assignments done. I made my parents buy me a computer but I never touched it.”

Simi Garewal commented, “Your going to Harvard, for the Kapoors, was bigger than you winning an Oscar,” to which Kareena Kapoor responded, “Oh God! It was the biggest thing ever."